Jairam Ramesh fears interlinking of Ken, Betwa will ‘destroy’ Panna Tiger Reserve

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. File   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on March 22 expressed fear that the interlinking of Ken and Betwa rivers will destroy the Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh.

Ahead of the signing of the agreement between the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh for linking the rivers, the former Environment Minister said he had suggested alternatives in this regard 10 years ago but those were ignored.

“The CMs of U.P. and M.P. will sign a pact today to link the Ken and Betwa rivers. This will all but destroy the Panna Tiger Reserve in M.P., a success story in translocation and revival. I had suggested alternatives 10 years ago but alas...,” he said on Twitter.

The pact to link the rivers Ken and Betwa would be done in the presence of the Prime Minister during the launch of “Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain” campaign on the World Water Day on March 22.

