HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jairam Ramesh counters PM, says it was a Congress govt. that gave constitutional status to panchayats

Mr. Modi had alleged that the Congress governments meted out a “step-motherly” treatment to villages

April 24, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi on April 24, 2023.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi on April 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Countering Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allegation on April 24 that the Congress governments meted out a “step-motherly” treatment to villages, the Congress reminded him and the nation that it was a Congress government that gave constitutional status to panchayats by way of the 73 rd Constitutional Amendment.

Speaking on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day in Madhya Pradesh, Mr. Modi said: “The party which ruled the most after Independence broke the trust of villages...meted out step-motherly treatment to them.”

Also read: PM Modi launches various development projects on National Panchayati Raj Day in M.P.

At a press conference at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi, party’s general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said Rajiv Gandhi’s biggest contribution in Indian political history was to take the first step towards Constitutional status for panchayats.

“The Bill giving Constitutional status to panchayats and Nagar Palikas could not be passed in September 1989, when Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister, as the Congress did not have majority in the Rajya Sabha, where the Bill was short of five votes. The BJP also voted against the Bill. The 73rd Constitutional Amendment Bill became an Act on 24th April, 1993, during a Congress government’s rule,” Mr. Ramesh said. It was a revolutionary step, he said, since it added a third tier of decision-making in the country.

“Women were given one-third reservation in the 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act. Today there are almost 32 lakh elected representatives in the three-tier Panchayati Raj system, of whom about 15 lakh are women,” he added.

Mr. Ramesh also pointed out that it was the Congress-led UPA government in 2010 that marked April 24 as Panchayati Raj Diwas. “But our Prime Minister is trying to take credit for this today,” he said.

He instead accused the government of trying to dilute the powers of panchayats by trying to kill the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) that strengthened the Panchayati Raj system.

“Money for the MGNREGA goes in the account of gram panchayats but the Modi government wants to weaken MGNREGA. Today, 2.5 lakh gram panchayats don’t get enough money,” he stated. He also cited several instances of BJP-ruled States delaying panchayat elections.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.