Jairam Ramesh calls PM Modi ‘Jagadguru of Jhoot’

Jairam Ramesh.

New Delhi

29 September 2020 20:19 IST

Mr. Modi, while inaugurating six projects in Uttarakhand, accused Opposition of misleading farmers over MSP.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charge that the Opposition is misleading on the new farm laws, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused Mr. Modi of lying. He called the former “Jagadguru of Jhoot”, which roughly translates as ‘Universal Guru of Lies’.

Mr. Modi, while inaugurating six projects in Uttarakhand, accused the Opposition of misleading farmers over the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and alleged that the Opposition leaders were unable to tolerate the freedom the new laws had provided to farmers. “Their one more medium to earn black income is finished,” the Prime Minister said.

Mr. Ramesh tweeted, “The new Farm Laws will in effect move agricultural trade from APMCs to markets controlled by private companies. MSP will not be applicable when private companies buy farm produce as there is no such provision in the two laws. The PM is being true to himself and lying. Jagadguru of Jhoot!”

Mr. Ramesh was referring to the Farming Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act.

He said Mr. Modi would say anything to sell the laws. “Demonetisation was sold by Jagadguru of Jhoot (JoJ) as a way of recovering black money. That turned out to be wholly bogus. Now JoJ is proclaiming Farm Laws are an attack on black money! This is bizarre by even his standards. He will say anything to sell himself,” he added.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the government was blinded by the Capitalist glitz. “Today, 62 crore farmer-laborers and 250 farmer organizations are opposing the BJP government’s conspiracy to end the farm and barn. But in the glare of capitalist coins, the blind Modi government does not see their anguish,” he tweeted.