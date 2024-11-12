Jaipur-based South Western Command establishes think tank Gyan Shakti

As Rajasthan looks to expand the defence industrial base in the State, the Army’s Jaipur-based South Western Command has established a think tank Gyan Shakti to provide a platform for debate and interaction between armed forces, industry, State government and the academia on defence and security related matters at regional and national level. The Chief Minister of Rajasthan has enunciated a vision to turn the State into a $350 billion economy by 2029.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This think tank, will harness the invaluable wisdom, experience and vast domain knowledge of the veteran community, on matters of defence and national security. This will not only give a boost to the transformation initiatives of the Indian Army but also encourage them to participate in ongoing prospects of nation-building, and contribute to the government’s objectives of Rising Rajasthan and Viksit Bharat by 2047, South Western Army Commander Lt. Gen. Manjinder Singh said on Monday. He was speaking at the inaugural seminar on ‘atmanirbharta in defence manufacturing: opportunities in Rajasthan’ in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Future wars will be intense, prolonged and will necessitate high volume indigenous defence production close to conflict zones, thus enabling faster delivery times, the Army Commander stated. “Rajasthan, which has the largest land border with our western adversary boasts of all the ingredients necessary for a viable defence manufacturing ecosystem,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State has well developed logistics infrastructure connectivity contiguous to the border, adequate real estate and shorter turnaround time for delivery of war waging material and sustenance of forces and skilled manpower, he stated. However, the defence manufacturing ecosystem in the State, is negligible, Lt. Gen. Singh pointed. There exists a need to cultivate the immense potential of the State’s MSMEs and further elevate their industrial capacity to meet the demands of the defence sector as also of defence exports, he added.

Noting that the registration process for the new think tank has commenced, the Army Commander announced that 67 veterans have already registered to be a part of this institution. Stating that subject matter experts, industry and government are working in isolated compartments, he said the think tank aims to “create a combined pool of talent of all stakeholders, which would then become a repository of knowledge and be ideally suited to advise the industry and the government on the way forward”.

The seminar was attended by over 29 industries including MSMEs and 23 different stalls were established by various defence agencies, start-ups and manufacturing agencies, the Defence PRO said in a statement.

The seminar also aimed to recognise the significant potential of State of Rajasthan in development of defence ecosystem and bring together all stake holders to charter a path for establishment of defence manufacturing, maintenance and repair hub in Rajasthan, Col. Amitabh Sharma, Defence PRO Jaipur said in a statement.

Some of the systems on display include thermal weapon sights for various small arms, HHTI with display, exoskeleton, 3D camouflage solution for soldiers, BMP armoured vehicles, tanks and air defence platforms, in ear noise reduction headset for radios, infrared beacons and patches, long range sound guns among others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.