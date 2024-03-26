Jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari hospitalised amid health concerns

March 26, 2024 10:17 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - Lucknow

Mukhtar Ansari, who has served as MLA from Mau several times, has been sentenced in various cases and is currently lodged in Banda jail

Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was admitted to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district early Tuesday after he complained of abdominal pain. According to a medical bulletin issued by the Banda Medical College, Mukhtar’s condition is stable “Mukhtar Ansari was admitted there at 3.55 am with complain of pain in abdomen...Patient is admitted and conservative treatment has started. Patient is stable currently,” it said. ALSO READ Mukhtar Ansari sentenced to life in fake arms licence case

Earlier his brother and Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari said the family was informed about Mukhtar’s hospitalisation.

“We have got a message from Mohammadabad police station in Ghazipur informing us that Mukhtar is ill and is being admitted to Medical College, Banda. Family members have been asked to come for his help,” Afzal Ansari told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Afzal Ansari said he had called the Chief Minister’s Office before leaving for Banda but could not contact Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is in Gorakhpur.

He said the purpose of calling the Chief Minister’s Office was to request that Mukhtar be admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Lucknow or any other big hospital if adequate arrangements are not made at Banda Medical College.

“If the government does not bear the cost of treatment, the family will bear this expense,” he said.

Afzal Ansari claimed that during the virtual hearing of a case in a Barabanki court on March 21, Mukhtar’s lawyer had filed an application in the court alleging that his client had been given “slow poison” in jail due to which his condition was deteriorating.

Mukhtar’s relative Mansoor Ansari, who visited the Banda Medical College, claimed he was not allowed to meet him and was asked to get permission from the Banda jail superintendent.

Mukhtar’s lawyer Naseem Haider, who met Mukhtar, said his condition can be termed a “little bit” better.

“His ultrasound and other reports are awaited. He has pain in stomach,” he said.

Mukhtar Ansari, who has served as MLA from Mau several times, has been sentenced in various cases and is currently lodged in Banda jail.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT