Jahangirpuri communal clash | Letter petition to CJI seeks court-monitored probe

A letter petition has been sent to Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana to take suo-moto cognisance of the Jahangirpuri communal clash in Delhi and institute an impartial court-monitored investigation headed by a sitting Supreme Court judge.

The letter written by advocate Amritpal Singh Khalsa said the “recent riots which erupted in Jahangirpuri area in North-West Delhi are a scar on the face of the Constitution”.

“This is the second time that riots have erupted in Delhi in two years...” the letter said.

The national capital and adjoining regions of Uttar Pradesh were put on high alert on Saturday following a confrontation between two communities in Jahangirpuri during a “shobha yatra” on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

The signed letter said seven to eight Delhi Police personnel and civilians were severely injured and “damage to private property was fait acompli”.

“Delhi Police investigation so far, has been partial, communal and is directly shielding perpetrators of the riots,” the letter said.

“With this letter I beseech Your Lordships attention in exercising epistolary jurisdiction, thereby constituting a committee headed by sitting judge of this court to conduct impartial probe into Jahangirpuri riots,” the letter has urged.