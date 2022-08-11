Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India

President Droupadi Murmu administering the oath to Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday, August 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: Twitter@@rashtrapatibhvn

August 11, 2022 13:00 IST

Mr. Dhankhar took the oath in Hindi in the name of God.

Former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Thursday sworn in as the 14th Vice President of India. Also read: Jagdeep Dhankhar | The party loyalist President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Dhankhar (71) in a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Advertisement Advertisement Mr. Dhankhar took the oath in Hindi in the name of God. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Dhankhar's predecessor M. Venkaiah Naidu were among the dignitaries present at the ceremony.

