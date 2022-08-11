India

Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India

President Droupadi Murmu administering the oath to Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday, August 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: Twitter@@rashtrapatibhvn
PTI New Delhi August 11, 2022 13:00 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 13:41 IST

Former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Thursday sworn in as the 14th Vice President of India.

Also read: Jagdeep Dhankhar | The party loyalist 

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Dhankhar (71) in a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mr. Dhankhar took the oath in Hindi in the name of God.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Dhankhar's predecessor M. Venkaiah Naidu were among the dignitaries present at the ceremony.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
government
democracy
constitution
political development
Read more...