Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India

Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of IndiaNew Delhi August 11, 2022 13:00 IST
Mr. Dhankhar took the oath in Hindi in the name of God.
Former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Thursday sworn in as the 14th Vice President of India.
President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Dhankhar (71) in a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Dhankhar's predecessor M. Venkaiah Naidu were among the dignitaries present at the ceremony.
