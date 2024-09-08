ADVERTISEMENT

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar appeals to States to adopt NEP

Updated - September 08, 2024 07:42 pm IST - New Delhi

The Vice-President speaks of the importance of mother tongue and literacy while highlighting the features of the education policy

The Hindu Bureau

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar greets as he arrives as the Chief Guest at the International Literacy Day, at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday (September 8, 2024). | Photo Credit: ANI via Vice President of India/X

Asserting that the National Education Policy (NEP) was a game-changer for the nation, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday (September 8, 2024) appealed to States which are yet to adopt the NEP to rethink their stance.

“This National Education Policy empowers our youth to fully exploit their talent and energy, giving due importance to all languages,” Mr. Dhankhar said in his address at the International Literacy Day celebrations here.

He also highlighted the special significance of mother tongue and the unparalleled linguistic diversity of India. It is the language in which we dream, he added. As Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, “I afford members the opportunity to speak in 22 languages. When I hear them speak in their language, I listen to the translation, but their body language itself tells me what they are saying”.

The Vice-President called upon everyone to resolve to make at least one person literate. “When we make someone literate, we liberate him or her, we help that person discover himself or herself, we make him or her feel dignity, we cut down dependence, we generate independence and interdependence. It enables a person to help himself or herself. It is a supreme facet of handholding.”

“Time for us to be in mission mode with commitment and passion to ensure 100% literacy at the earliest but I am sure this is achievable sooner than we think. Let each one make one literate, this will be a spinal contribution for Viksit Bharat.”

He expressed confidence that if literacy was pursued passionately, India could reclaim its ancient status as a centre of learning, like Nalanda and Takshashila.

Mr. Dhankhar cautioned against people who taint, tarnish and demean institutions.

