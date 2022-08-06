India

Jagdeep Dhankar is the 14th Vice-President of India

File photo of new Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankar. | Photo Credit: PTI
The Hindu Bureau New Delhi August 06, 2022 20:09 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 20:09 IST

NDA's Jagdeep Dhankhar, on August 6, 2022, has been declared elected as the new Vice-President. He secured 528 votes out of the 710 valid votes.

The Opposition candidate and Congress leader Margaret Alva got 182 votes. Mr. Dhankhar is the 14th Vice-President of India.

Secretary General of Lok Sabha Utpal Kumar, the Returning Officer said "Out of 780 total electors, 725 MPs turned up for voting. 15 votes were declared invalid."

As many as 55 MPs did not vote in the vice-presidential election held from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday.

The Trinamool Congress, which has a total of 36 MPs, including 23 in Lok Sabha, had abstained from the election. However, two of its MPs had cast their ballots.

