Jagan letter aims to ‘coerce judiciary’, says judges body

All India Judges Association resolution condemns missive to CJI.

The All India Judges Association has passed a resolution condemning Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s letter against Supreme Court judge, Justice N.V. Ramana, as a “deliberate attempt to scandalise and coerce the judiciary”. The Association said the “tone, tenor and timing of the letter portrays malafide and appears to be orchestrated for hidden agendas”.

“The Executive Committee of All India Judges Association considers this act to be a deliberate attempt to scandalise and coerce the judiciary and legal fraternity. Moreover, such a scandalous letter interferes with the sovereignty of the judges conferred under our Constitution,” the resolution passed on October 18 said.

The resolution also condemned “all such attacks on the judicial institution by vested interests, who are bent upon to destroy judicial dignity and the independence of the judiciary and try to intimidate judges for favourable orders”.

The letter and its release to the media has created a furore among the legal fraternity, with many similar resolutions passed by several Bar bodies objecting to Mr. Reddy’s actions as an affront to the judiciary.

Sinister: Bar Council

The Bar Council of India (BCI), the apex lawyers’ body in the country, called the release of the letter a “sinister act” and a “manifestation of the conspiracy to scandalise and malign judges”.

BCI linked Mr. Reddy’s move to a PIL being heard by a Bench led by Justice Ramana to decriminalise politics and speed up the prosecution of corrupt politicians across the country.