Jadhav should be represented by Indian lawyer: India

NEW DELHI:

20 August 2020 22:24 IST

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday declared that former Navy official Kulbhushan Jadhav should be represented by an Indian lawyer in Pakistan.

“We are in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels. For a free and fair trial in keeping with the letter and spirit of ICJ (International Court of Justice) judgment, we have asked for Shri Jadhav to be represented by an Indian lawyer,” said Anurag Srivastava, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry.

He also reiterated that Pakistan should provide relevant documents related to the case, and provide unimpeded Consular access to Mr. Jadhav.

India had stated that Pakistan created hurdles in Consular access to Mr Jadhav, which was granted on 16 July. New Delhi claimed that the Indian officials had left without discussing the legal requirements as Mr. Jadhav was not in a position to speak freely because of the presence of Pakistani officials in the vicinity.

The Islamabad High Court had earlier stated that Mr. Jadhav should be represented by a Pakistani lawyer.