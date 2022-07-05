Jadavpur V-C appointed as the President of The Association of Indian Universities

Jagriti Chandra July 05, 2022 02:36 IST

Jagriti Chandra July 05, 2022 02:36 IST

Professor Das will be the Association’s 101st President and takes over from G. Thiruvasagam.

Professor Das will be the Association’s 101st President and takes over from G. Thiruvasagam.

The Association of Indian Universities on Monday announced the appointment of Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das as its President. Professor Das will be the Association’s 101 st President and takes over from G. Thiruvasagam. He has won acclaim as a specialist in South Asian History and Politics, especially in the realms of identity politics, nation-building and Indian Foreign Policy.



Our code of editorial values