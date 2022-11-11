Jacqueline Fernandez’s interim bail extended till Nov. 15

Final call on bail plea to be taken by Additional Sessions Judge

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez leaves after appearing before the Patiala House court on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Patiala House Court on Friday extended the ‘pre-arrest’ bail granted to actor Jacqueline Fernandez in the ₹200-crore money laundering case involving ‘conman’ Sukesh Chandrashekar till November 15.

It comes a day after the court had questioned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) why it has not arrested Fernandez so far if they have evidence regarding her involvement in the case.

The extension on the interim bail was given by Additional Session Judge Shailendra Malik who will take the final call on the bail plea filed by the actor on Tuesday.

The ED has named Fernandez in a supplementary chargesheet filed before a special court in connection with the case against Chandrashekhar and others.

According to the agency, Chandrashekhar had been running a cheating and extortion racket from inside Delhi’s Rohini jail using a mobile phone. He would allegedly make calls via a caller ID masking app to impersonate as a senior government official to approach potential victims.