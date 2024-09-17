J. P. Nadda starts blood donation camp at BJP headquarters on PM Modi’s birthday

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda started a blood donation camp as part of “Seva Diwas” at the party headquarters on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

“Till October 2 @BJP4India, the country will celebrate ‘Seva Pakhwada’. During this time, various programmes like blood donation, tree plantation, cleanliness, etc. will be conducted by our crores of workers. Today is a very auspicious day,” said Mr. Nadda on X, adding that he also inaugurated an exhibition focused on the life of Mr. Modi.

He said, “Today is the birthday of the Prime Minister and Lord Vishwakarma Jayanti, along with the completion of 100 days of ‘Modi 3.0’. Inclusive, all-encompassing development of all sections is being ensured under the leadership of Modi ji. We have witnessed a new dimension of the country’s progress and prestige. Our resolve for ‘Antyodaya’ has empowered the poor, the deprived and the oppressed.”

Stating that in the coming week, all the major departments of the government would present their achievements before the country, Mr. Nadda said: “I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister for all these achievements and on behalf of millions of BJP workers, I extend my heartfelt birthday wishes to him.”

