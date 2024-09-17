GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

J. P. Nadda starts blood donation camp at BJP headquarters on PM Modi’s birthday

“Today is the birthday of the Prime Minister and Lord Vishwakarma Jayanti, along with the completion of 100 days of ‘Modi 3.0’,” the BJP president said

Published - September 17, 2024 11:00 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J.P. Nadda visits the blood donation camp organised under ‘Seva Pakhwada’ on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 74th birthday, at BJP HQ, in New Delhi on Tuesday (September 17, 2024).

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J.P. Nadda visits the blood donation camp organised under ‘Seva Pakhwada’ on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 74th birthday, at BJP HQ, in New Delhi on Tuesday (September 17, 2024). | Photo Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda started a blood donation camp as part of “Seva Diwas” at the party headquarters on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Also Read: PM Modi interacts with PMAY-Urban beneficiaries on his 74th birthday in Bhubaneswar

“Till October 2 @BJP4India, the country will celebrate ‘Seva Pakhwada’. During this time, various programmes like blood donation, tree plantation, cleanliness, etc. will be conducted by our crores of workers. Today is a very auspicious day,” said Mr. Nadda on X, adding that he also inaugurated an exhibition focused on the life of Mr. Modi.

BJP national president J.P. Nadda chairs party's General Secretary meeting in Delhi

He said, “Today is the birthday of the Prime Minister and Lord Vishwakarma Jayanti, along with the completion of 100 days of ‘Modi 3.0’. Inclusive, all-encompassing development of all sections is being ensured under the leadership of Modi ji. We have witnessed a new dimension of the country’s progress and prestige. Our resolve for ‘Antyodaya’ has empowered the poor, the deprived and the oppressed.”

Stating that in the coming week, all the major departments of the government would present their achievements before the country, Mr. Nadda said: “I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister for all these achievements and on behalf of millions of BJP workers, I extend my heartfelt birthday wishes to him.”

Published - September 17, 2024 11:00 pm IST

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.