Justice Bhatti recuses from hearing Chandrababu Naidu case; SC to list it before another Bench next week

September 27, 2023 02:56 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Justice S.V.N. Bhatti, the Associate Judge on the Supreme Court Bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, recused from hearing a petition filed by former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to quash a First Information Report (FIR) registered against him in the multi-crore skill development scam case.

Justice Khanna told senior advocates Harish Salve and Siddharth Luthra, for Mr. Naidu, that the case would be listed before an appropriate Bench next week.

Mr. Luthra urged the Bench to list it on Monday (October 2), but Justice Khanna said the processing may take some time. The court would be closed from September 28 to October 2 due to various holidays and the weekend.

The petition, filed through Mr. Naidu’s lawyer, advocate Guntur Pramod Kumar, said the FIRs were “an orchestrated campaign of regime revenge to derail the largest Opposition in the State”.

“The petitioner [Mr. Naidu] was suddenly named in the FIR registered 21 months ago, arrested in an illegal manner and deprived of his liberty, motivated only by political reasons. Even though there is no material against him, the petitioner is being made to suffer an illegal and motivated investigation in clear violation of his fundamental rights,” the special leave petition said.

The High Court had declined to quash the criminal cases filed against Mr. Naidu. It had also refused to set aside the Anti-Corruption Bureau court’s order to remand him.

The High Court, in its September 22 order, said the probe agency had initiated criminal action against Mr. Naidu after conducting extensive examination of witnesses and collection of documentary evidence following the registration of the crime in 2021. The investigation was at its final stage, the High Court had said.

The case involves alleged misappropriations made in the process of establishment of skill development institutions by Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation in collaboration with private companies.