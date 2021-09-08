National

J and K Police carries out searches at houses of 4 journalists

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday conducted searches at the houses of four journalists here, officials said.

Raids were conducted at the residences of editor-in-chief of a weekly magazine, a reporter working for a Turkish media outlet, a freelance reporter and a reporter who has been associated with several local publications, they said.

While police is tight-lipped about the searches, it is believed that the raids were part of an investigation into a blog post that instigates people against the country and also seeks to malign the image of nationalists in Kashmir, official sources said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 8, 2021 6:22:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/j-and-k-police-carries-out-searches-at-houses-of-4-journalists/article36358825.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY