J and K Police carries out searches at houses of 4 journalists

It is believed that the raids were part of an investigation into a blog post that instigates people against the country

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday conducted searches at the houses of four journalists here, officials said.

Raids were conducted at the residences of editor-in-chief of a weekly magazine, a reporter working for a Turkish media outlet, a freelance reporter and a reporter who has been associated with several local publications, they said.

While police is tight-lipped about the searches, it is believed that the raids were part of an investigation into a blog post that instigates people against the country and also seeks to malign the image of nationalists in Kashmir, official sources said.