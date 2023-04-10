It’s wrong to say Ashok Gehlot did not probe corruption, Congress says, contradicting Sachin Pilot

April 10, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - New Delhi

“There is an ongoing investigation into the Bharatiya Janata Party‘s (BJP) attempt to buy our MLAs and dislodge the Rajasthan Government during COVID as well as a separate probe against Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in the Sanjeevani scam,” the Congress said on Monday.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Pawan Khera made these remarks in response to questions from reporters on senior leader Sachin Pilot’s proposed dharna(sit-in) against the Ashok Gehlot government for “not investigating” corruption cases of the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government

It was “wrong” to say the Gehlot government was not acting against corruption, Mr. Khera said, adding that Mr. Shekhawat had also filed a defamation case against the Chief Minister in response.

“A probe is also underway into how the BJP conspired to topple our elected government in Rajasthan and tried to buy our MLAs,” Mr. Khera said, adding, “It is wrong to say that a probe is not on, as an investigation is being carried out and if anyone has a complaint, he should bring it to the notice of the AICC in-charge.”

He said that in the next few months, more information on the probe against Mr. Shekhawat and the “conspiracy” to dislodge the Congress government in Rajasthan would come out. While the Congress spokesperson did not name Mr. Pilot, the reference to the “unsuccessful attempt” at dislodging the Gehlot government was an indirect attack on him as Mr. Pilot had led the rebellion against Mr. Gehlot.

On Sunday, after Mr. Pilot had announced that he would undertake a one-day fast and dharna on April 11 (Tuesday) against his own government for not acting against the alleged ₹45,000 crore mining scam during the previous BJP regime, the Congress has come out in support of Mr. Gehlot.

“The Congress government in Rajasthan with Shri Ashok Gehlot as CM has implemented a large number of schemes and taken many new initiatives that have impacted the people profoundly. This has given the State a leadership position in governance in our country,” Congress communication chief Jairam Ramesh said in a statement on Sunday.

“The Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan was an outstanding success made possible by the dedication and determination of the party organisation in the State. Later in the year, the Congress will seek a renewed mandate from the people on the strength of these landmark achievements and the collective efforts of our organisation,” Mr. Ramesh added.