It’s time to re-evaluate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: Rajnath

File photo of the Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday exhorted the youth to take inspiration from revolutionary freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who, the Minister said, was being seen as the first Prime Minister of undivided India by some people. Speaking at an event organized by the Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal, Mr. Singh added that it was time to re-evaluate Bose. “Some people call it ‘rewriting of history, I call it a course correction,” he said.

Mr. Singh said most of the Indians knew Netaji as a fierce freedom fighter, chief of Azad Hind Fauj, and a revolutionary who suffered many hardships for India’s independence. But very few people see him as the first Prime Minister of Akhand-undivided India.

“There was a time when the contribution of Bose was either ignored or underestimated deliberately in independent India. Even there were many such documents related to him which were avoided to be brought to the public,” said Mr. Singh who added that the Azad Hind ‘government’ was the first indigenous government of ‘ Akhand’ (undivided) India which was formed by Bose on October 21, 1943.

“He took oath as the Prime Minister in that government which was not a symbolic government, but had its own postage stamp, a currency and a separate intelligence system,” the Minister said.

Documents declassified

Criticising the previous governments for ignoring Bose, Mr. Singh said that now he was being given the honour that he always deserved.

“We declassified more than 300 documents related to Netaji which were not being made public for a long time,” he added.

The Defence Minister said it was necessary that continuous research was done on the life of Bose for the coming generations to be inspired by Netaji’s life story.

Mr. Singh also listed the steps taken by the government to free the country from the colonial mindset. These include renaming of Rajpath as Kartavya Path; installation of a grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on India Gate premises; renaming of three islands of Andaman and Nicobar archipelago as a tribute to Netaji; a new ensign of the Indian Navy inspired from Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji and abolition of hundreds of laws of the British era. He said India was a land of rich diversity and immense possibilities and the government was moving forward to tap that potential to make the country strong and ‘ Aatmanirbhar’.

“While we are steadfast in building a ‘New India’, our guide should be ‘India of the past’ and its rich cultural traditions. There is a need to re-evaluate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s role and vision. Some people call it rewriting history. I call it course correction,” he said.