It’s now fashion to make allegations against judiciary: SC

‘The stronger the judge, the worse the allegations’

The Supreme Court on Monday said stronger a judge turns out to be the worse become the allegations levelled at her or him.

A Vacation Bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud made the oral remark while hearing an appeal by a lawyer who acted contemptuously by obstructing the execution of a non-bailable warrant against him issued by the Madras High Court.

The Bench said it had become somewhat of a “fashion” to make allegations against the judiciary.

“The stronger the judge, the worse the allegations. This is happening in Bombay, rampant in Uttar Pradesh and now even [in] Madras,” said Justice Chandrachud.

The court did not intervene on behalf of the lawyer who was sentenced to two weeks’ imprisonment and debarment for a year in the contempt case.

“Judges are assaulted. There is no protection for judges in the district judiciary, sometimes not even a lathi welding policeman. This is happening across the country. You cannot level wanton allegations,” the Bench remarked.

‘Grave concern’

In a recent address, the Chief Justice of India had flagged the increasing attacks on judges, both physically and on social media, an "area of grave concern".

"These attacks appear to be sponsored and synchronised. The law enforcing agencies, particularly the Central agencies, need to deal with such malicious attacks effectively. The governments are expected to create a secure environment so that the judges and judicial officers can function fearlessly," Chief Justice N.V. Ramana had stressed.