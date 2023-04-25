It's 'Maun ki Baat' over Adani, China issues: Congress ahead of 100th episode of PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat'

April 25, 2023 10:58 am | Updated 11:56 am IST - New Delhi

The Congress on April 25 claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public relation machinery was "working overtime" for the 100th episode of his monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat' while accusing him of being silent on crucial issues such as Adani and China.

The 'Mann Ki Baat' programme is set to complete its 100th edition next Sunday, with the Prime Minister saying it was public support that led to the success of his monthly radio address.

Also Read | Over 100 crore people have listened to PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at least once: study

According to a survey by the Indian Institute of Management-Rohtak, nearly 23 crore people tune in to the 'Mann ki Baat' programme on the last Sunday of every month with 65% of listeners preferring to hear the talk in Hindi.

It also found that the programme is heard more on television channels followed by mobile phones, with radio listeners accounting for 17.6% of the total listenership.

In a tweet, Congress General Secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said, "The PM's mighty PR machine is working overtime to herald the 100th 'Mann ki Baat' on April 30th. Meanwhile, it is 'Maun ki Baat' as far as Adani, China, Satyapal Malik revelations, MSME destruction and other crucial issues are concerned." The survey by IIM-Rohtak students found that 73% of respondents felt optimistic about the government's working and the country's progress, while 58% said their living conditions have improved. As many as 59% have reported increased trust in the government.

The PM's mighty PR machine is working overtime to herald the 100th 'Mann ki Baat' on April 30th. Meanwhile, it is 'Maun ki Baat' as far as Adani, China, Satyapal Malik revelations, MSME destruction and other crucial issues are concerned. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 25, 2023

The general sentiment towards the government can be gauged from the fact that 63% of respondents said their approach to the government has become positive and 60% have shown interest in working for nation-building, it found.