It's just bad, Satya Nadella says about CAA

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella became one of the first big corporate names to speak on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) while talking to editors in Manhattan on January 13.

“I think what is happening is sad…It’s just bad…I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or become the next CEO of Infosys,” Ben Smith, editor-in-chief of buzzfeednews.com, tweeted.

Mr. Nadella, a native of Hyderabad in India, has been CEO of Microsoft since February 2014. His comments come as protests continue in different parts of India against the contentious CAA.