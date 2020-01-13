It's just bad, Satya Nadella says about CAA

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella became one of the first big corporate names to speak on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) while talking to editors in Manhattan on January 13.
“I think what is happening is sad…It’s just bad…I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or become the next CEO of Infosys,” Ben Smith, editor-in-chief of buzzfeednews.com, tweeted.
Mr. Nadella, a native of Hyderabad in India, has been CEO of Microsoft since February 2014. His comments come as protests continue in different parts of India against the contentious CAA.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.