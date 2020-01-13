National

It's just bad, Satya Nadella says about CAA

Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella. File

Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

more-in

The Microsoft CEO was talking to editors in Manhattan

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella became one of the first big corporate names to speak on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) while talking to editors in Manhattan on January 13.

“I think what is happening is sad…It’s just bad…I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or become the next CEO of Infosys,” Ben Smith, editor-in-chief of buzzfeednews.com, tweeted.

 

Mr. Nadella, a native of Hyderabad in India, has been CEO of Microsoft since February 2014. His comments come as protests continue in different parts of India against the contentious CAA.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2020 11:49:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/its-just-bad-satya-nadella-says-about-caa/article30561784.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY