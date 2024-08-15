It's India's dream to host 2036 Olympics, preparations are on: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from his residence to attend the 78th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.
Asserting that India has the ability to stage large-scale global events, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (August 15, 2024) said the country is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to host the Olympics in 2036.
Along with India, several other nations such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey are positioning themselves as strong contenders to host the sporting spectacle. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is expected to decide the host only next year after holding its elections.
Mr. Modi also congratulated Indian athletes for their fine effort in the just-concluded Paris Olympics where the country managed six medals, including a silver and five bronze medals through athletics, shooting, hockey and wrestling.
"Today, we also have with us the youth who made the Indian flag fly high in the Olympics. On behalf of 140 crore countrymen, I congratulate all our athletes and players" he said.
Many top athletes were in attendance during his speech, including pistol shooter Manu Bhaker, who won two bronze medals in Paris, and members of the Indian hockey team, including star goalkeeper P R Sreejesh, who retired at the end of the side's bronze-winning performance.
Team 'Shwet Ashwa' from the Corps of military Police perform a Motor Cycle Display, during the Independence day celebration 2024, at Manekshaw Parade Grounds, in Bengaluru on August 15, 2024.
Tri- Colour baloons during 78th Independence Day Celebration, at Chhatrasal Stadium, in Delhi on Thursday
A youth dressed as Spider Man enjoying Independence Day celebration at VIP Road in Bhopal on Thursday.
'Malkhamb' skills displayed by the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre, Belagavi, during the Independence day celebration 2024, at Manekshaw Parade Grounds, in Bengaluru on August 15, 2024.
A little girl quenches her thirst at a borewell, painted in Tricolour, by autorickshaw drivers union, at Akkayyapalem Junction in Visakhapatnam on August 15, 2023.
Tirunelveli district collector K.P. Karthikeyan is accepting the guard of honour at the Independence day celebration held in Tirunelveli on Thursday.
Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha hoists the national flag during celebrations marking the country’s 78th Independence Day at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on August 15, 2024.
Nilgiris police bomb squad dog performing at the Independence day celebrations at Government Arts College ground in Udhagamandalam on Thursday (August 15, 2024).
I-Day celebrations at Khanapara Veterinary Playground in Guwahati, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hoisted the national flag.
Central Industrial Security Force personnel displaying their skills during the Independence Day celebrations at the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday.
Students of Anjuman Islam College click a selfie after the Independence Day Parade in their school premises on Thursday.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inspecting parade during Independence Day celebration at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal on Thursday.
Flag Hoisting ceremony by Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge along with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others at AICC Headquarters in Delhi on August 15, 2024.
Children with Indian Flags enjoy at Marine Drive on 78th Independence Day.
Justice R. Subramanian, Administrative Judge, paying tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi during the Independence Day celebrations at the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday.
School children performing a dance during cultural programme on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations at Town Hall, in Mangaluru on August 15, 2024.
Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan and his wife Reshma Arif with the children of Cotton Hill School who sang patriotic songs at the Kerala Raj Bhavan on Thursday as part of the Independence Day celebrations.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah at Independence Day celebrations in Bengaluru on Thursday (August 15, 2024).
Students performing cultural programs at the Independence day celebrations held in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday, August 15, 2024.
Students performing the cultural programme on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day celebrations at VOC Park grounds in Coimbatore on Thursday (August 15, 2024).
M.B. Rajesh Minister for Self Governments and Excise rise the national flag and takes the salute at the Independence Day Parade held at the Kottamaidan ground in Palakkad on Thursday.
Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gehlot addressing during 78th Independence day celebration at Chhatrasal Stadium on Thursday.
A supporter of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) waves National flag during celebrations to mark Independence Day at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on August 15, 2024.
Krishnagiri Collector K.M. Sarayu hoisted the Tricolor and accepted the guard of honour in the presence of the Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai at the district stadium complex.15 August 2024.
District Collector G.Lakshmipathy and Superintendent of Police Albert John along with officials students participate in the 78th Independance Day celebration in Thoothukudi on Thursday (August 15, 2024)
District Collector V.R. Subbulaxmi salute the National flag and reviewing the parade on the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Nethaji stadium in Vellore on Thursday (August 15, 2024).
School students with a tricolour national flag arriving the Mahatma Gandhi Stadium to perform cultural during the Independence Day Celebrations in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, August 15, 2024.
CM Pinarayi Vijayan hoists the National Flag during Independence day parade at Central stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on August 15, 2024.
Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu participated 78th Independence Day Celebrations at Indhira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada on Thursday (August 15, 2024)
BMC Headquarters building Lit Up in Tri Colour lights on the eve of Independence Day in Mumbai.
The PM also extended his wishes to the Indian contingent that will take part in the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8 in Paris.
"In the next few days, a huge Indian contingent will leave for Paris to participate in the Paralympics. I extend best wishes to all our Paralympians," he added.
In the Tokyo Paralympics, India had won 19 medals — five gold, eight silver and six bronze. This time, the nation will be represented by 84 para-athletes in the Games.