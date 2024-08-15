GIFT a SubscriptionGift
It's India's dream to host 2036 Olympics, preparations are on: PM Narendra Modi

Along with India, several other nations such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey are positioning themselves as strong contenders to host the sporting spectacle

Published - August 15, 2024 05:56 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from his residence to attend the 78th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from his residence to attend the 78th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.

Asserting that India has the ability to stage large-scale global events, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (August 15, 2024) said the country is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to host the Olympics in 2036.

Along with India, several other nations such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey are positioning themselves as strong contenders to host the sporting spectacle. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is expected to decide the host only next year after holding its elections.

Also Read | Independence Day updates

"It is the dream of India to host the 2036 Olympics, we are making preparations for that," Mr. Modi said in his address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day.

The Prime Minister said India's successful hosting of the G20 Summit last September in New Delhi and other cities showcased the existing infrastructure in the nation.

"India organising the G20 Summit on a large scale has proven that India has the capability to organise large-scale events," he said.

India's audacious plan has been backed by current IOC head Thomas Bach. The last time India hosted an international multi-sport extravaganza was the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi.

For the 2036 Olympics, Ahmedabad is being seen as a front-runner to be the host city.

Allies wary, seek clarity as PM announces push for Uniform Civil Code in Independence Day speech

PM lauds Paris Olympics performance

Mr. Modi also congratulated Indian athletes for their fine effort in the just-concluded Paris Olympics where the country managed six medals, including a silver and five bronze medals through athletics, shooting, hockey and wrestling.

"Today, we also have with us the youth who made the Indian flag fly high in the Olympics. On behalf of 140 crore countrymen, I congratulate all our athletes and players" he said.

Many top athletes were in attendance during his speech, including pistol shooter Manu Bhaker, who won two bronze medals in Paris, and members of the Indian hockey team, including star goalkeeper P R Sreejesh, who retired at the end of the side's bronze-winning performance.

In pictures: Independence Day 2024
1/3

The PM also extended his wishes to the Indian contingent that will take part in the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8 in Paris.

"In the next few days, a huge Indian contingent will leave for Paris to participate in the Paralympics. I extend best wishes to all our Paralympians," he added.

In the Tokyo Paralympics, India had won 19 medals — five gold, eight silver and six bronze. This time, the nation will be represented by 84 para-athletes in the Games.

Independence Day / Olympics

