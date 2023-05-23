ADVERTISEMENT

It's China's loss, not India's: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Beijing skipping G20 meeting in Kashmir

May 23, 2023 04:21 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - Srinagar, May 23

Jitendra Singh responded that the MEA will decide whether Beijing’s absence was related to the standoff at the eastern Ladakh border

PTI

Delegates attend the third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), in Srinagar on May 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

China not attending the G20 meeting in Srinagar does not make any difference and it is their loss, not India's, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on May 23.

Delegates of all G20 countries, barring China, arrived in Srinagar on May 21 to attend the third G20 tourism working group meeting.

"That [China not attending the meeting] does not make any difference. China not coming is China's loss, not India's," Mr. Singh told PTI on the sidelines of the G20 meet here.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked if Beijing's abstention was linked to the eastern Ladakh border standoff, Mr. Singh said the Ministry of External Affairs will take a call on that.

Also Read: Srinagar decked up for G-20 working group meeting; security heightened

On holding the G20 event in Kashmir, Mr. Singh said different venues will give an idea to the delegates about the places they visit.

"We are not a small, homogeneous nation like some countries in Europe. We are a diverse country," the Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office added.

Asked about Pakistani propaganda on Kashmir, the Minister said the common people have moved on.

Also Read: China won’t attend Srinagar G-20 meet; Turkey, Saudi and Egypt too unlikely

"What is most important is that the common man has moved on. If you talked to a man on streets in Srinagar, he may not talk freely. But with decisive action against terror, the veil of fear is being lifted," he added.

A day earlier, Mr. Singh said Kashmir has undergone a change and "common people on the streets of Srinagar want to move on. They have lost two generations [due to militancy]."

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US