It’s a far greater, closer relationship, says Modi

Addressing the ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad in the presence of visiting U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India-U.S. relations were no longer just “a partnership, but a far greater and closer relationship”.

“There is so much that we share: shared values and ideals, shared spirit of enterprise and innovation, shared opportunities and challenges, shared hopes and aspirations,” he said.

Mr. Modi opened the mega event with chants of ‘long live India-U.S. friendship”.

“You [Mr. Trump] are heartily welcome in the largest democracy of the world. This is Gujarat, but the entire country is enthusiastic in welcoming you. I think, today, we can see history being repeated. Five months back I started my U.S. trip with ‘Howdy Modi’ and today my friend President Donald Trump is starting his Indian trip with ‘Namaste Trump’ here in Ahmedabad,” Mr. Modi said amid cheers from approximately one lakh people assembled at the newly built stadium in Ahmedabad.

Mr. Modi talked about the growing ties between India and the U.S. in a range of sectors and lauded the Trump administration for it.

Mr. Trump’s maiden visit to India and that too starting from Mr. Modi’s home State Gujarat afforded the Prime Minister a rare opportunity to display his bonhomie with the President.

Mr. Modi, who received the President at the Ahmedabad airport on Monday, gave the President six hugs during the action-packed trip in Ahmedabad.

Before the stadium event, Mr. Modi received the U.S. President at the airport and from there, they headed to Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram. In the visitor’s book, Mr. Trump wrote: “To my great friend Prime Minister Modi - Thank You for this wonderful visit!” Interestingly, Mr. Trump did not write anything about Mahatma Gandhi at the ashram.