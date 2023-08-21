ITR data shows average income went up from ₹4 lakh to ₹13 lakh in last nine years: Prime Minister

August 21, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Raipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the income tax return (ITR) data showed that the average income had tripled during his tenure, reflecting a robustness across sectors and a rise in employment opportunities.

“According ITR data, the average income, which was around ₹4 lakh in 2014, has increased to around ₹13 lakh in 2023. In India, the number of those who have moved to the upper income group from the lower income group has also increased,” said Mr. Modi, while addressing the Madhya Pradesh Rozgar Mela via video link.

He said that citizens were coming forward in large numbers to pay their taxes honestly as they knew that every rupee of their tax was being spent for the development of the country. The economy, which was at number 10 before 2014, had reached number five [a September 2022 development], he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the Rozgar Mela, appointment letters were given to 5,580 newly appointed teachers. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan handed over the letters on stage to 10 of the teachers.

The Prime Minister said that in the past three years, more than 50,000 teachers had been recruited in Madhya Pradesh and that the State government deserved praise for the same. Noting that the new recruits would play a key role in the implementation of the National Education Policy which would contribute to the nation’s development, Mr. Modi emphasised that equal importance has been given in the NEP to traditional knowledge as well as future technology. He further said that policy work done today in the field of education, skill development and employment would have far-reaching benefits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.