ITBP dedicated to protect sovereignty of India: D-G

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force Director-General S.S Deswal on Friday said the force was “dedicated to protect the integrity and sovereignty of India.”
The ITBP is the primary force deployed along the 3,488 km China border. In areas where there is a dispute regarding the perception of the Line of Actual Control, the Army is deployed.
Mr. Deswal, who visited a COVID-19 care facility in Delhi, told news agency ANI, “The security forces are committed in the service of the nation to deal with any kind of issue. All kind of challenges will be faced to the best of capabilities. We are dedicated to protect the integrity and sovereignty of India.”
Mr. Deswal’s comment comes in the wake of the Galwan incident where 20 Army personnel were killed on June 15 in violent clashes with the Chinese troops.
Raised with four battalions in the aftermath of the Indo-China war in 1962, presently the ITBP comprises 60 battalions. It is deployed at 180 border outposts from the Karakoram pass in the northwest to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh.
