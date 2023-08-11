Italy and India to forge closer defence ties with key MoU, says Ambassador Vincenzo De Luca

August 11, 2023 10:37 am | Updated 10:37 am IST - Mumbai

The Ambassador of Italy to India, Vincenzo De Luca, announced on August 10 that the two countries are poised to formalise a pivotal memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the defence sector, underscoring the deep bilateral ties.

Speaking from aboard the Italian offshore patrol vessel Francesco Morosini, the latest addition to the Italian Navy’s fleet, which is currently docked in Mumbai as part of its world tour in the Indo-Pacific area, Ambassador Luca said, “There are several chapters Italy and India are working on, and now with the elevation our partnership, very soon we will sign a bilateral MoU in the defence sector. We are working on the agreement and negotiations. We will renew the existing MoU to further enhance collaboration,” he said.

He said Italy is working hard to contribute to the Indian Army’s ‘Make-in-India’ programme and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ in specific technology areas where Italy’s expertise can be precious. “These include torpedo, helicopter, radar, electronic warfare and of course, shipyard – all essential strategic areas for cooperation.”

Deepening collaboration

Elaborating on the recent upgrade of ties between both countries to a strategic partnership, Mr. Luca said, “The strategic partnership signifies a deepened collaboration between Italy and India across various strategic and sensitive sectors, defence, cyber, space, advance technology, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. The visit of Francesco Morosini to India marks the celebration of this partnership,” he said.

He further said that Italy is actively bolstering India’s G-20 presidency in addressing global challenges, including climate change and environmental concerns.

Built in Italy, the patrol vessel is a combination of new technologies and extensive use of modularity concepts that make this unit a cutting-edge engineering solution. The vessel was commissioned in October 2022 and set sail from the La Spezia naval base in April for a five-month-long naval campaign that will end in September. It reached Mumbai on Thursday from the Chittagong Port in Bangladesh and will sail to Oman.

The port-call of ITS Francesco Morosini demonstrates Italy’s engagement in the region and showcases the synergies and opportunities of cooperation between the defence industries of India and Italy, the Italian Embassy said.

