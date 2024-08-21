ADVERTISEMENT

IT Ministry orders social media firms to delete posts revealing Kolkata rape-murder case victim’s identity

Published - August 21, 2024 08:53 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The order follows directions from the Supreme Court, which bemoaned the disclosure of the identity of the victim in the case

The Hindu Bureau

People stage a protest demanding justice for the postgraduate trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at Kolkata’s R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Nadia, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) that it ordered social media platforms to remove posts naming the victim of the alleged Kolkata rape and murder that occurred on August 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry’s order to platforms comes as an enforcement of Supreme Court directions issued on Tuesday (August 20, 2024), after two lawyers approached the Court regarding the wide circulation of the postgraduate medical trainee’s name, and images of her dead body after the incident. 

The trainee’s identity has been plastered all over social media, in spite of laws that forbid the disclosure of the identity of sexual assault victims. On top of posts revealing the trainee’s name, hashtags have circulated seeking justice for the incident, and images of protestors carrying placards bearing her name have also circulated online. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Sexual crimes: SC places total bar on media disclosing victims’ names, identity

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“In light of this order, MeitY hereby emphasises the importance of adhering to the Court’s directive to safeguard the privacy and dignity of individuals involved, and therefore social media platforms are required to take immediate action to ensure compliance with this order,” the IT Ministry said in a statement announcing its enforcement of the order. “Failure to comply with the Supreme Court’s order may result in legal consequences and further regulatory action.”

The Ministry also told social media firms to email the Ministry a compliance report in response to the order. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US