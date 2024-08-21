GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IT Ministry orders social media firms to delete posts revealing Kolkata rape-murder case victim’s identity

The order follows directions from the Supreme Court, which bemoaned the disclosure of the identity of the victim in the case

Published - August 21, 2024 08:53 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
People stage a protest demanding justice for the postgraduate trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at Kolkata’s R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Nadia, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024

People stage a protest demanding justice for the postgraduate trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at Kolkata’s R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Nadia, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) that it ordered social media platforms to remove posts naming the victim of the alleged Kolkata rape and murder that occurred on August 9.

The Ministry’s order to platforms comes as an enforcement of Supreme Court directions issued on Tuesday (August 20, 2024), after two lawyers approached the Court regarding the wide circulation of the postgraduate medical trainee’s name, and images of her dead body after the incident. 

The trainee’s identity has been plastered all over social media, in spite of laws that forbid the disclosure of the identity of sexual assault victims. On top of posts revealing the trainee’s name, hashtags have circulated seeking justice for the incident, and images of protestors carrying placards bearing her name have also circulated online. 

Also Read: Sexual crimes: SC places total bar on media disclosing victims’ names, identity

“In light of this order, MeitY hereby emphasises the importance of adhering to the Court’s directive to safeguard the privacy and dignity of individuals involved, and therefore social media platforms are required to take immediate action to ensure compliance with this order,” the IT Ministry said in a statement announcing its enforcement of the order. “Failure to comply with the Supreme Court’s order may result in legal consequences and further regulatory action.”

The Ministry also told social media firms to email the Ministry a compliance report in response to the order. 

Related Topics

Delhi / violation of law / laws / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.