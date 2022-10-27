IT Ministry asks WhatsApp for cause of Tuesday's services outage

A technical snag was the cause of the problem and services were resumed after nearly two hours

PTI NEW DELHI
October 26, 2022 22:05 IST

The IT Ministry is learnt to have asked Meta-owned WhatsApp to share reasons behind Tuesday's service outage of the messaging platform. However, an email sent to WhatsApp on the issue did not elicit a response.

WhatsApp services snag on Tuesday had left users complaining about not being able to send or receive text and video messages, and services had resumed after nearly two hours.

"The brief outage was a result of a technical error on our part and has now been resolved," a Meta company spokesperson had said in a late night statemet.

According to Downdetector, which tracks outage reports, the messaging app was not working for many users across multiple regions on Tuesday afternoon. At one point during the outage on Tuesday, over 29,000 reports were flagged by users on Downdetector. Downdetector's heatmap showed that WhatsApp users in major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata, were impacted by the snag.

#Whatsappdown had begun trending on Twitter soon after, and many users took to the microblogging platform to share funny memes on the issue.

