IT Minister pulls up WhatsApp for incorrect India map shown in tweeted video; asks platform to fix error

December 31, 2022 06:58 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - New Delhi

The video post by WhatsApp about a New Year eve livestream depicted the globe that showed an incorrect map of India with regard to Jammu and Kashmir.

Union IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on December 31, 2022 asked WhatsApp to fix an incorrect map of India shown in a video tweeted by the messaging platform.

The Minister also made it clear that "all platforms that do business in India and/or want to continue to do business in India, must use correct maps".

"Dear @WhatsApp — Request that you pls fix the India map error asap"," Mr. Chandrasekhar tweeted immediately after the Meta-owned messaging platform put out a New Year-related tweet showing a wrong map of India.

