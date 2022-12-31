HamberMenu
IT Minister pulls up WhatsApp for incorrect India map shown in tweeted video; asks platform to fix error

The video post by WhatsApp about a New Year eve livestream depicted the globe that showed an incorrect map of India with regard to Jammu and Kashmir.

December 31, 2022 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Photo used for illustration purpose only.

Photo used for illustration purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Union IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on December 31, 2022 asked WhatsApp to fix an incorrect map of India shown in a video tweeted by the messaging platform.

The Minister also made it clear that "all platforms that do business in India and/or want to continue to do business in India, must use correct maps".

"Dear @WhatsApp — Request that you pls fix the India map error asap"," Mr. Chandrasekhar tweeted immediately after the Meta-owned messaging platform put out a New Year-related tweet showing a wrong map of India.

The video post by WhatsApp about a New Year eve livestream depicted the globe that showed an incorrect map of India with regard to Jammu and Kashmir.

