ADVERTISEMENT

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw hits out at Raghuram Rajan’s semiconductor scepticism

June 02, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The remarks came amid Mr. Rajan’s criticism of India’s Production-Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme for making semiconductors in India

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for Railways, Communications, and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks during a press conference, at BJP headquarters in Delhi on June 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Union Minister for Railways, Communications, and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday hit out against Raghuram G. Rajan, the former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India who has gradually established a progressive streak and a willingness to comment on Indian politics and economics, following the end of a self-imposed period of silence over 2016 and 2017.

“What Raghuram Rajan was before 2014, and what he became after that— when he was the Governor [of the Reserve Bank of India]— we are well aware,” Mr. Vaishnaw said, responding to a question at a BJP press conference. The Minister was referring to a paper by Mr. Rajan that questioned the outcome of the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for semiconductor manufacturing.

“When [Mr. Rajan] criticised mobile manufacturing in India, I felt, if a person can go to Chicago, go through a good university education, and is still not able to grasp this issue, what is he worth? There are 25 lakh jobs in electronics manufacturing in India; each factory is such that in one place, 20,000 people are working. This is such a big change; every month, there is some big firm or the other is talking of beginning manufacturing in India, such as Cisco,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Vaishnaw was reacting to a paper by Mr. Rajan and two other economists, which argued in its eight pages that India’s semiconductor manufacturing ambitions had essentially made it a net importer, and that the fundamental problem of indigenising supply chains was not being accomplished.

“When we correct for that, it is hard to maintain that net exports [of smartphones] has gone up,” Mr. Rajan, Rahul Chawla and Rohit Lamba wrote in the note, shared by the economist on LinkedIn.

This is not the first time Mr. Vaishnaw has spoken out against Mr. Rajan’s scepticism on India’s semiconductor ambitions. In February, Mr. Vaishnaw accused the economist of changing his views on the subject matter since 2014.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US