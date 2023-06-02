IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw hits out at Raghuram Rajan’s semiconductor scepticism

June 02, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Union Minister for Railways, Communications, and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday hit out against Raghuram G. Rajan, the former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India who has gradually established a progressive streak and a willingness to comment on Indian politics and economics, following the end of a self-imposed period of silence over 2016 and 2017.

“What Raghuram Rajan was before 2014, and what he became after that— when he was the Governor [of the Reserve Bank of India]— we are well aware,” Mr. Vaishnaw said, responding to a question at a BJP press conference. The Minister was referring to a paper by Mr. Rajan that questioned the outcome of the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for semiconductor manufacturing.

“When [Mr. Rajan] criticised mobile manufacturing in India, I felt, if a person can go to Chicago, go through a good university education, and is still not able to grasp this issue, what is he worth? There are 25 lakh jobs in electronics manufacturing in India; each factory is such that in one place, 20,000 people are working. This is such a big change; every month, there is some big firm or the other is talking of beginning manufacturing in India, such as Cisco,” he added.

Mr. Vaishnaw was reacting to a paper by Mr. Rajan and two other economists, which argued in its eight pages that India’s semiconductor manufacturing ambitions had essentially made it a net importer, and that the fundamental problem of indigenising supply chains was not being accomplished.

“When we correct for that, it is hard to maintain that net exports [of smartphones] has gone up,” Mr. Rajan, Rahul Chawla and Rohit Lamba wrote in the note, shared by the economist on LinkedIn.

This is not the first time Mr. Vaishnaw has spoken out against Mr. Rajan’s scepticism on India’s semiconductor ambitions. In February, Mr. Vaishnaw accused the economist of changing his views on the subject matter since 2014.