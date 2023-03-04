It is time the Union government looks at Bihar with sympathy and compassion, says Tejashwi Yadav

In an exclusive interview, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad, said that seat-sharing for the 2024 Lok Sabha election within Mahagathbandhan will be based on strengths and weaknesses of each party. He also hit out at poll strategist Prashant Kishor and called Chief Minister Nitish Kumar a dynamic leader.

Excerpts.

Mr. Prasad was known as the voice of the deprived sections. Now, a need has been felt to empower them educationally and economically. What plan do you have for the development of the State and its deprived sections apart from the caste census which is under way?

Social justice and inclusive development go hand in hand. You cannot have development without empowerment. The contemporary debate on this thought emphasises that the concerns of identity are tied up with the issues of development and redistribution of resources. That is what I have been thinking and strategising with our team in the party and government. For us, caste census is a tool for scientific data with respect to each individual. We are working on a road map for macro-level development with a thrust at the micro levels that touches the lives of each one. Caste census will bring both social justice and economic justice.

Bihar’s per capita income is the lowest in the country and per capita debt is the highest. Outward migration from Bihar for work and education is also among the highest in the country. Do you have a plan to tackle these issues?

One has to look at Bihar from a historic context right from the colonial times to the subsequent years and only then an insightful and sympathetic understanding is possible about its performance on different indices. Bihar was seen as a place to extract resources and labour by the colonial power and there has not been much change in this relationship to date. The riches of Mumbai, for example, would not exist if it did not have links with this region. It is time that the Union government looks at Bihar with sympathy and compassion. While Bihar provides manpower for the development of the entire county, we remain backward because we have not been accorded what is due. It is for this reason that me, Lalu ji and Nitish ji have been demanding Special Status for our State for several decades. I would urge the Prime Minister to provide our State with Special Status so that we can also march into the category of top States on the development front.

Union Minister Amit Shah in his recent visit to Bihar said ‘jungle raj’ would be established if you become the Chief Minister. Your thoughts?

I would comment on the Home Minister’s departmental data rather than his bizarre and baseless allegations. He should look into National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data and refrain from such comments. I would also advise him to look at the BJP-ruled States and the law-and-order situation therein. I am sure an honest assessment shall make him coin a much harsher term than ‘jungle raj’ to describe some of these States. On a different note, I invite him to come and see my work in the various departments I hold.

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor says he will expose the failure of the current regime on the development front during his ongoing Jan Suraj Pad Yatra. How will you counter him?

I won’t comment on a person who thinks of politics in his leisure time, is not ideological at all and runs campaigns with hired workers-cum-employees. What is the ideology of such people? What do such people without ideology think of reservation, caste census and equal opportunity? I don’t take notice of people who read out the script written by BJP and RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh].

You have been repeatedly saying that Centre is not helping Bihar in terms of providing sufficient funds for development. Should a fund-starved State like Bihar think of changing its prohibition policy because it has the potential of contributing more than ₹20,000 crore per annum to the exchequer?

It is not only me and the CM who are speaking about insufficient funds. In 2014-15, even the present Prime Minister agreed with our idea and promised Special Status as well as a special package for the State. It is a different story that he is quick to forget what he promised to the people of Bihar. One must realise that prohibition policy has made a huge social impact. There was a pressing demand for it particularly from women. The policy was implemented after much discussion and every party had supported it.

Do you think that CM Kumar’s credibility has been hurt by his political flip-flops? You yourself have said several times previously that he has halted the progress of Bihar?

The fact remains that he is one of the most experienced leaders we have had in recent times. As an Opposition leader you are duty-bound to ask questions and seek accountability. Not doing that would be undermining the people you represent as well the democratic process which thrives on checks and balances. Everybody in Bihar knows that even as the Leader of Opposition, I had the greatest respect for Nitish ji.

What would be the seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Lok Sabha election? Will RJD play the role of big brother in the alliance?

We are all partners and there are no big brothers and small brothers. The key criteria is consideration of the larger challenges - saving the Constitution and its values which are under attack, protecting our composite culture, and inclusive development. We will sit down and analyse our strengths and weaknesses and decide accordingly. Ultimately, it is the people of Bihar who will decide.

You worked with Mr. Kumar as his deputy in 2015 for around one-and-half years. You have been his deputy again since August 2022 in his latest innings. What are the differences you see?

He is a dynamic leader and I have learnt a lot by working with him. It’s been a privilege to see him work from close quarters. We all learn and become better with each single passing day. Isn’t it?

Mr. Kumar recently announced that the next Assembly election would be contested under your leadership. Does that mean your elevation as CM would have to wait till at least 2025?

Like I said, our bigger priority is to understand, effectively counter, and overcome the collective challenges before us. I will play the role assigned to me by our party cadre and leadership as well as the alliance partners. I do not think in terms of my individual role.

Former Janata Dal (United) leader Upendra Kushwaha seems to have strong reservations against you.

It is a question that only he can answer. I cannot decide what other people think about me. But I am certain that Upendra ji is using these words only to warm-up to the power corridors in Delhi. If he gets some reward for speaking against me, I shall be more than happy.