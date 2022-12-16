It is only humane to sympathise with the families of those who died drinking spurious liqour: Congress Bihar State President Akhilesh Prasad Singh

December 16, 2022 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - New Delhi

Bihar CM sincerely making efforts to implement prohibition, but he can’t do it alone, says Singh

Sobhana K. Nair

The Congress has taken a divergent position to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s stand on victims of the hooch tragedy in Saran that has killed over 50 persons. The Bihar party unit’s newly appointed president Akhilesh Pratap Singh said that it is only humane to empathise with the families left behind in this tragedy.

Speaking in Bihar Assembly on Friday, Mr. Kumar defended the prohibition and his comment “if you drink alcohol you will die”. He added that no compensation will be given to families of the deceased.

In an interview to The Hindu, Mr. Singh said, “I have a slightly different view on this. It is only natural and humane to sympathise with the family of deceased. I am not sure, in what context did the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar make such a statement. He is not a person to make such comments. He is sincerely making efforts to implement prohibition, but he can’t do it alone.” He added that the State government should take a serious view on the deaths and comprehensively investigate it. “Even a single death is painful,” he said.

Mr. Singh, underlining the Congress’s commitment towards prohibition, brushed aside statements by Congress Legislative Party leader Ajit Sharma who has spoken out against prohibition. “The BJP is crying hoarse about the hooch tragedy in Bihar, what about Gujarat? It has had prohibition for a longer period. There has been a spate of drug recoveries in the various ports in the State. There are similar incidents in the BJP-ruled State of Uttar Pradesh too,” he said.

With the Nitish government under attack for maladministration and key ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) battling the “jungle raj” campaign run against it by the BJP, the Congress finds itself in the tough spot of shouldering the double liability. Mr. Singh, who took charge only a week back, asserted that the two allies are not a burden. “It is BJP’s narrative to brand NitishJi and Laluji as liability. We see them as assets. When Nitishji was with BJP he was ‘Vikas Purush’, now suddenly, they find him unpalatable. Similarly, the “jungle raj” campaign of BJP is completely baseless,” he stated.

