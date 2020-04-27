It is not legally proper to bring back students from Kota: Nitish to PM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conference with Chief Ministers on Monday, raised the issue of evacuation of students from Bihar stranded in Rajasthan’s Kota, and said it was not “legally proper” to bring them back until the Centre had amended its lockdown guidelines. He also advocated uniform lockdown guidelines for all States.

“A large number of students from Bihar are studying in coaching institutes of Kota in Rajasthan. Some States have brought their students from there but we are adhering to the lockdown guidelines laid out by the Central government, and according to the Central Disaster Act released by the Home Ministry, there is a ban on inter-State travel. Until the guidelines are amended, it is not legally proper to bring back anyone,” Mr. Kumar told Mr. Modi.

‘No discrimination’

Mr. Kumar further said, “The Centre should provide necessary direction on this issue. Students from Bihar study not only in Kota but other States, too. There should not be any discrimination over their evacuation.”

Mr. Kumar also listed the steps taken by his government in Bihar in view of the lockdown.

On the question of the extension of lockdown after May 3, Mr. Kumar said the opinion of experts could be taken, and that “whatever decision the Central government will take on the issue, we will abide by it.”

The Bihar CM said his government was expanding its medical services for the treatment of other diseases as well, and for this, “Bihar needs extra ventilators and testing kits”.

“According to Central guidelines, permission for some economic activities have been given in the State. Agricultural activity has been going in rural areas. Work is also going on through MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act),” Mr. Kumar told the PM.

Parents appeal

Over 12,000 students from Bihar have been stranded in Kota since the lockdown began. Students from States like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Diu, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, have already been able to return. Parents of students from Bihar have been appealing for their early evacuation as they were facing problems in finding food and accommodation in Kota due to the prolonged lockdown.

Some of the parents have also appealed to the Patna High Court to pass necessary directions to the State government to bring back the stranded students from Kota, but the government on April 23 had categorically told the court that though it was “sensitive to the plight of stranded students, bringing them back would amount to violation of lockdown guidelines”.

Bihar Opposition leaders have demanded that the State government should bring back the stranded students, like other States have done.