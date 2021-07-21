IT House panel to discuss Pegasus issue on July 28

New Delhi

21 July 2021 16:26 IST

The Standing Committee on Information Technology, headed by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, will deliberate on the use of Pegasus spyware against nearly 300 persons in India, on July 28.

Officials of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITy), the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Department of Telecommunications have been summoned to depose on the subject, “citizens data security and privacy.”

The committee has had several rounds of meeting on the subject. It was deliberated in two meetings held in November 2019. The panel has not submitted a report so far because all investigation remained inconclusive. The government has neither confirmed or denied the involvement in the snooping episode, targetting activists in 2019.

“The latest revelations show that it is a more serious situation. Does the government have access to Pegasus or not is the key question,” one of the members said.