"It does not seem that this is the work of one person": Former NCW chief Rekha Sharma on Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

Former National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma stated, “It does not seem that this is the work of one person,” on Saturday (August 17, 2024) while discussing the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

She also accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of attempting to shield those involved in the incident. “It does not seem that this is the work of one person; there are others involved whom Mamata Banerjee wants to protect. Now that the case is with the CBI, a full investigation will reveal what she was trying to conceal,” Ms. Sharma added.

Addressing the same issue earlier on August 12, 2024, Ms. Sharma said, “It is a very unfortunate and tragic incident... If a woman is not safe at her workplace, where will she be safe? I have a question for West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: Where are women safe in West Bengal? There is a significant concern regarding the functioning of the police. The CM is now saying that she will hand over the case to the CBI; this should have been done on the very first day. Women are not safe in West Bengal, and the president’s rule should be imposed. The West Bengal government is failing to protect the women of the state. The central government should intervene.”

On August 9, 2024, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, sparking nationwide strikes and protests by the medical community.

On Wednesday (August 14, 2024), the protest ground and the hospital campus at RG Kar were vandalized by a mob, prompting security personnel to disperse the crowd. Amid the ongoing protests, the Kolkata Police imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (formerly Section 144 of the CrPC), around the Medical College and Hospital for seven days, effective from Sunday (August 18, 2024).

