Issue white paper on CM’s claim of distributing foodgrains worth ₹643 cr: Congress to Himachal Pradesh govt

Kuldeep Singh Rathore. Photo: Twitter/@KSRathoreINC  

The Himachal Pradesh Congress on Sunday urged the State government to issue a white paper on Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s Statement of having distributed foodgrains worth ₹643 crores for free during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking to media persons, State Congress unit chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore demanded that the government make public details of where the distribution took place and who were its beneficiaries.

On Saturday, Mr. Thakur issued a Statement saying foodgrains worth ₹643 crore had been distributed free of cost to eligible families in the State under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana during the pandemic.

Mr. Rathore also alleged a scam in the distribution of free foodgrains in the State.

The State Congress president also said his party would support the farmer unions’ call for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on September 27.


Sep 26, 2021

