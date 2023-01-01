Issue passport to PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s mother: Jammu and Kashmir High Court

January 01, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has directed the passport office “to consider re-issuance of passport afresh” to former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s mother, and slammed the passport officer who rejected her passport renewal application for acting “as the mouthpiece of the CID”.

“Simply on the basis of the report of the J&K CID [Criminal Investigation Department], which did not recommend to issue passport, the Passport Officer under the provisions of Passport Act has not to shut his eyes and to act on that. At least the Passport Officer should have, in the background of the facts and circumstances, if required, asked the police and CID agency as to whether there is anything adverse against the petitioner,” Justice M.A. Chowdhary, a J&K High Court judge, observed in an order issued on Saturday.

Justice Chowdhary held that, in such a situation, without going into the PVR (Police Verification Report), refusal on part of the passport officer could simply be termed as “non-application of mind”.

“Passport Officer has not to act as the mouthpiece of the CID (nodal agency). When an authority is vested with the power, same is to be exercised judiciously and not arbitrarily as has been done in the instant case,” Justice Chowdhary said.

‘Consider matter afresh’

The court directed the passport officer to “consider the entire matter afresh and pass orders thereon within a period of six weeks”.

The Court held that the grounds on which the request of the petitioner for re-issue of the passport has been rejected is totally “untenable and unsustainable in the eyes of law”.

“The petitioner, who claims to be an octogenarian, in absence of any adverse security report, cannot be deprived of her fundamental right guaranteed to her under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, to travel abroad as an Indian citizen,” the court observed.

‘No mention of mother in CID report’

On the CID report, the court observed: “The PVR prepared by J&K CID was with regard to two applications, one by the petitioner and other by her daughter (Mehbooba Mufti). The report has exhaustively dealt with regard to the petitioner’s daughter, making references to her ideology and activities, which were termed as risk to the security of India, however, there is no mention with regard to the petitioner in the report in question,” it observed.

Gulshan Nazir, the wife of a former Union Home Minister and mother of Ms. Mufti, was denied a passport in 2021, following an adverse police report. Her petition was earlier rejected by the court after the Regional Passport Office submitted to the court that the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s CID department had not cleared her passport application under Section 6 (2) (c) of the Passports Act. Ms. Nazir was planning to perform Umrah, a pilgrimage to Mecca.