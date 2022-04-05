  • The India Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will send a team of its experts to Pawanpur village, in the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra to investigate what is believed to be remnants of a disintegrated Chinese rocket
  • Space debris or remnants of satellites, rockets, and other objects in space crashing into the earth are a common occurrence but it is relatively rare for such objects to fall onto land
  • The growing number of satellites and space launches means space, in the vicinity of the earth, is crowded with space objects. While there are international initiatives to track such debris, the ISRO has a Directorate of Space Situational Awareness and Management (DSSAM) which has been established at ISRO, in Bengaluru