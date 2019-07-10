ISRO spy case: Narayanan’s civil suit for Rs. 1 crore damages will be tried on its own merits, says SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday clarified that the comments made by it in a judgment against Kerala police officers and authorities for destroying the career of space scientist Nambi Narayanan in the infamous ISRO spy scandal case would not affect an ongoing civil suit proceedings against some officials.

A Bench led by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar said the civil suit for Rs. 1 crore compensation filed by Mr. Narayanan against State officials would be tried on its own merits and not be influenced by the September 2018 judgment of the apex court. The application was filed by former Kerala ADGP Siby Mathews.

In its September 2018 judgment, the court said the spy case was a criminal frame-up based on “some kind fancy or notion”. Over 24 years after Mr. Narayanan’s career got “smothered” in the infamous case, a three-judge Bench led by then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra found him a victim of trumped-up allegations of espionage by the police.

In the judgment, the court ordered the State of Kerala to pay him Rs. 50 lakh as compensation for loss of his fundamental right to live with dignity and self-respect for all these years since his arrest on November 30, 1994.

The court had even agreed with Mr. Narayanan that a mere compensation in money could not serve him complete justice. Mr. Narayanan had argued that prosecution launched by the police had a “catastrophic effect” on his career and personal life besides setting back the technological advancement in space research.

At the time of his arrest on November 30, 1994, Mr. Narayanan was working on cryogenic engine technology at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The police accused him of passing on documents/ drawings of ISRO relating to Viking/Vikas engine technology, cryogenic engine technology and PSLV flight data/drawings to Pakistan. The CBI, which took over the probe from the police, filed a closure report in 1996. Since then, Mr. Narayanan has fought to bring his accusers to justice.

To this end, the Supreme Court Bench, which had comprised Justices Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud, appointed a three-member committee led by former apex court judge Justice D.K. Jain to find “ways and means” to bring to book the erring officials.