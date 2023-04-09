ADVERTISEMENT

ISRO should not become political mouthpiece of BJP: Congress

April 09, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - NEW DELHI

ISRO had highlighted that PM’s Mudra scheme had fulfilled entrepreneurial dreams of millions of Indians

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on Saturday took strong objection to the ISRO, highlighting the achievements of the PM Mudra scheme, saying it should not become the political mouthpiece of the ruling BJP.

"I can understand the Ministries concerned propagating this but why should ISRO be acting like a drumbeater for something entirely out of its domain," AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.

His response came to a tweet by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in which it highlighted that the Prime Minister's Mudra scheme had fulfilled the entrepreneurial dreams of millions of Indians.

"ISRO should remain a S&T enterprise and not become a political mouthpiece of the ruling party (sic)," Mr. Ramesh said.

Posting on its Twitter handle, the country's space agency said that in eight years, the Mudra Yojana has been "empowering millions of Indians to fulfil their entrepreneurial dreams and contribute to the nation's growth".

"From micro-enterprises to large businesses, PM Mudra Yojana has opened doors of opportunity for all Indians," the ISRO tweeted.

Related Topics

national politics

