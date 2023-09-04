ADVERTISEMENT

ISRO scientist, voice behind countdowns for launches, Valarmathi passes away

September 04, 2023 11:01 am | Updated 11:09 am IST

Ms. Valarmathi was a part of the Range Operations Programme Office at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre where she used to announce the countdown on all launches, said ISRO PRO

ANI

N. Valarmathi | Photo Credit: X/@DrPVVenkitakri1

N. Valarmathi, an ISRO scientist, who lent her voice on countdowns for rocket launches in Sriharikota, passed away in Chennai at a private hospital on September 3 due to a cardiac arrest.

Ms. Valarmathi was a part of the Range Operations Programme Office at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre where she used to announce the countdown on all launches, said ISRO PRO.

The scientist, was the daughter of a government employee, from Ariyalur. After completing her schooling in Tamil medium, she went on to pursue her pre-university course at the Government Arts College, Ariyalur, before moving on to the Government College of Technology, Coimbatore, and from there to the Anna University’s Guindy campus.

Back in 2015, former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa presented the first APJ Abdul Kalam award to N. Valarmathi, who led the team that successfully launched Radar Imaging Satellite RISAT-1 in 2012.

