India

ISRO earns $279 million in foreign exchange through satellite launches

The Indian Space Research Organisation. File | Photo Credit: Reuters
PTI New Delhi July 27, 2022 15:47 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 15:47 IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), through its commercial arms, has earned $279 million in foreign exchange by launching satellites for global clients, Union Minister Jitendra Singh told the Lok Sabha on July 27.

In a written reply to a question, Mr. Singh said ISRO in association with its commercial arms has successfully launched 345 foreign satellites from 34 countries on-board Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

Advertisement
Advertisement

Explained | Why is there a fall in India’s foreign exchange reserves? 

"Total foreign exchange revenue earned through launching of foreign satellites amounts to $56 million (one million=10 lakh) and 220 million Euros approximately," Mr. Singh said, without mentioning any time-frame for such launches. As per current exchange rates, 220 million euros are equivalent to 223 million dollars.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The latest PSLV mission was on June 30 when ISRO’s warhorse launch vehicle placed three Singaporean satellites into orbit. PSLV-C53 mission by ISRO, successfully launched three Singapore customer satellites namely DS-EO, NeuSAR and SCOOB-1.

The PSLV-C53 was the second dedicated commercial mission for NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Central Public Sector Enterprise under administrative control of the Department of Space (DOS), Mr. Singh said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
space programme
space programme
Lok Sabha
Read more...