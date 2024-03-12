GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NSA Doval meets Israeli PM Netanyahu to discuss war in Gaza, humanitarian assistance

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval also met his Israeli counterpart Tzakhi Hanegbi

March 12, 2024 03:23 am | Updated 03:23 am IST - Jerusalem

PTI
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Photo: X/@IsraeliPM



National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel on Monday to discuss regional developments and the urgent need to address the issue of humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met today with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and updated him on recent developments in the fighting in the Gaza Strip,” the Israeli Prime Minister posted on X from his official handle.

Also read | India deeply troubled by conflict in Gaza: Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj

“The sides also discussed the effort to release the hostages and the issue of humanitarian assistance,” he said.

Mr. Doval also met his Israeli counterpart Tzakhi Hanegbi, who was also present during the meeting with Mr. Netanyahu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been constantly in touch with the important leaders in the region, such as the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan, and is actively involved in discussions to promote peace and stability in the region.

The Global South’s stand on Israel’s war in Gaza | Explained

India has supported efforts to provide necessary humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian population in Gaza sending consignments of essential items.

