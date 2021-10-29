Israeli envoy’s comment proves GoI is Pegasus purchaser: Chidambaram

New Delhi

29 October 2021 20:54 IST

Ambassador said Israel did not allow companies such as NSO to sell their products to non-governmental actors

Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Friday targeted the Government over the snooping allegations, claiming that the Israeli envoy’s statement on the Pegasus spyware made it clear that “the buyer was Government of India [GoI]”.

“After the Supreme Court’s wise and bold order in the Pegasus controversy, the first skeleton has tumbled out. Yesterday, Israel’s Ambassador publicly stated that Pegasus spyware was sold only to government. So, in India’s case, the buyer was certainly the Government of India,” he tweeted.

Also Read: ‘Perturbed’ by many persons ‘politely declining’ to be part of Pegasus probe panel: Chidambaram

Advertising

Advertising

“Will the Minister for Telecommunications admit that the buyer of Pegasus was the government of India? If he remains silent, the blot on his report card will remain,” he added.

Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon on Thursday said Israel did not allow companies such as the NSO to sell their products to non-governmental actors.

“... Every export of NSO or such companies needs an export licence of the Israeli government. We grant this export licence only for exporting to governments This is the only main requirement...Under the requirements, they cannot sell it to non-governmental actors. What's happening here in India is an internal thing for India and I would rather not go into your internal matters,” he stated.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court set up a three-member independent expert panel to probe the alleged use of Pegasus spyware for targeted surveillance in India.