Israeli envoy expresses happiness after India’s cricket victory over Pakistan

October 15, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - NEW DELHI

The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas found reference after Saturday’s ODI World Cup 2023 India-Pakistan cricket match with the Israeli ambassador to India Naor Gilon expressing happiness at the Pakistani team’s defeat. Mr. Gilon’s rare social media message came even as India intensified evacuation of citizens from Israel with two flights scheduled over the weekend under Operation Ajay.

“We are happy that India emerged victorious in the #IndiavsPAK match at #CWC23 and that Pakistan was unable to attribute its victory to the terrorists of Hamas. We are really moved by Indian friends showing their solidarity with Israel by displaying posters during the match,” said Mr. Gilon in a message on X (formerly Twitter).

Pakistan witnessed several anti-Israel rallies on Friday when Hamas had called for a worldwide “day of rage” protest against the Israeli counter attack on the Gaza Strip.

Last weekend, the Hamas carried out an unprecedented attack on southern and central Israel killing at least 1,300 people in a few hours and injuring hundreds more. According to Israeli sources, hundreds of Israelis are missing since the attack and are presumed to have been taken by Hamas as hostages.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was prompt in condemning the attack by Hamas but the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) elaborated on the nuanced Indian position further on Thursday and expressed India’s commitment to fight terror while reiterating New Delhi’s “long-standing and consistent” support for Palestinian statehood.

“India always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine within secure and recognised borders, side by side, at peace with Israel,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said. This was followed by a telephonic conversation between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Saudi counterpart Faisal Bin Farhan Friday evening.

The deteriorating security situation in Israel has jeopardised the lives and livelihoods of thousands of Indians residing in that country prompting the Government of India to launch Operation Ajay.

On Saturday, the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv announced two more flights scheduled for the weekend under the initiative that is using chartered aircraft to bring back Indians. More flights are expected to be pressed into the task over the next few days. The chartered aircraft are necessary as regular flights from India to Israel have been suspended in view of the security situation in Israel.

SpiceJet has joined the Central government’s ‘Operation Ajay’ to facilitate the repatriation of stranded Indians from Israel. The airline has initiated its inaugural special evacuation flight from Tel Aviv, utilising its Airbus A340 wide-body aircraft. Flight SG9995, designated as the evacuation flight, took off from Amritsar for Tel Aviv Saturday evening.

(With inputs from Jagriti Chandra)